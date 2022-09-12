Family Management Corp Buys 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $665.43. 5,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $873.77. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

