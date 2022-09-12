Family Management Corp Buys 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.34. 138,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. The company has a market cap of $304.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

