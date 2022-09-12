Family Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $420.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,591. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

