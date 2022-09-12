Family Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $950,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 66,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 175,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $242,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

PFE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. 527,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,871,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

