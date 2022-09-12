Family Management Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after purchasing an additional 953,085 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

