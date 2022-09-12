Family Management Corp Takes $14.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,384,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.69. 539,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

