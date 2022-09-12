FastSwap Price Down 7.2% This Week (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a market cap of $138.76 and approximately $38,834.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap’s launch date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

