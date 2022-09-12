Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Decreased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $50.25.

