Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,470. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,600,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,946,000 after buying an additional 180,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

