FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 18,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,353,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.
FIGS Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Further Reading
