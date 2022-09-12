FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 18,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,353,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

FIGS Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

