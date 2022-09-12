Firdaos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194,977.50 (FDO)

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Firdaos has a total market capitalization of $194,977.50 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firdaos coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Firdaos’ launch date was December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,249 coins. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firdaos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firdaos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firdaos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

