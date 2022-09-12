First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after buying an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 30,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.