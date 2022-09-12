First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.9% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,614,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

