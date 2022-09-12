First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.83. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

