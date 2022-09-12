First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 142,298 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,298 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

