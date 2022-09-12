First Manhattan Co. Acquires 407,604 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.09% of NIKE worth $193,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,888,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 159,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,330,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $179,069,000 after purchasing an additional 128,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. 176,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

