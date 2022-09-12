First Manhattan Co. Acquires 77,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.85. 115,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average is $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

