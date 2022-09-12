First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 118,150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.03. 319,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,232,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

