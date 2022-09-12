First Manhattan Co. Has $375.23 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. IAC makes up 1.2% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 4.45% of IAC worth $375,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.05. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

