First Manhattan Co. Has $39.62 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 179,822 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $39,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,682,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 108.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 679,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 354,298 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

