First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 7.29% of Evolus worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolus Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.01. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

