First Manhattan Co. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $52,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $47.44. 280,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

