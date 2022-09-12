First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.29. 85,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

