First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

