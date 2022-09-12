First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 127,248 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,248 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

