First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 305,462 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 305,462 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $313,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 558,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,787. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

