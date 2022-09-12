First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 461,165 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $149,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.06. 331,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,066. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

