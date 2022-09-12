First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $162.46 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,381 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Devon Energy worth $162,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

NYSE DVN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 547,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,081. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

