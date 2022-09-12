First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $194.55 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $194,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

