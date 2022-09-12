First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $986.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $986,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.85. The stock had a trading volume of 110,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,071. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.98 and a 200-day moving average of $378.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.