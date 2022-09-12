First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,607 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Target worth $271,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.40. 119,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,223. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.