First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 260,372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $441,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.26. 481,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

