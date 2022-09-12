First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $208,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average of $342.08. The stock has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

