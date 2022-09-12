First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $373,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 408,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,321. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

