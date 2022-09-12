First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,897 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $171,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.31. 1,218,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,933,229. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

