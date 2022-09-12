First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 114,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

