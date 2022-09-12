First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies accounts for approximately 4.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 4.09% of Superior Group of Companies worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.32%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

