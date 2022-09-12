First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up approximately 1.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $522.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

