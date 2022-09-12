First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Limoneira comprises about 2.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.47% of Limoneira worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $156,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 112.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limoneira Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,435. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Limoneira Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

