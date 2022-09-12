FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212,200 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 2.3% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 62,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,427. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

