Flight Deck Capital LP Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.87. 79,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

