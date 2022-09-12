Flight Deck Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,048 shares during the period. Toast makes up 5.9% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 137,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

