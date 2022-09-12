Flight Deck Capital LP Sells 47,300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 8.9% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

