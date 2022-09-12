Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by Barclays

Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.12 ($174.14).

FLTR stock opened at £102.35 ($123.67) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,191.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,909.51. The stock has a market cap of £18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -43.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

