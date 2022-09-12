Ford Foundation Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ford Foundation trimmed its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for 0.6% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in UiPath were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $15.34. 314,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

