Ford Foundation Sells 88,200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ford Foundation reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 35.9% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

