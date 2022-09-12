Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires 12,480 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. SmartFinancial makes up 1.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 1.58% of SmartFinancial worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,952. The firm has a market cap of $426.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

