Forest Hill Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 161.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $358,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 27.7% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

TCBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,712. The firm has a market cap of $253.01 million and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

