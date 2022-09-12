Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires 329,635 Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,635 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition accounts for about 1.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 3.46% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOCC. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

LOCC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.