Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $26.68 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 1,128.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,937 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 4.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKEL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the period.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
CHKEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $86.23.
